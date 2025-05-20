Kirkman Road extension will be ‘epic’ for both theme park traffic and local commuters

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a long time coming!

And we’re not just talking about Universal’s Epic Universe theme park.

Something equally as “epic” has arrived for Orlando commuters: The Kirkman Road Extension Project.

“It’s been 25 years in the making,” said Ken Leeming of Orange County Public Works.

For years, drivers in the area had just two north-south road options — International Drive and Universal Boulevard. Then came Universal’s plans for its new park, Epic Universe.

“That allowed for the partnership to join hands and make the project a reality,” Leeming said.

Channel 9 has tracked the Kirkman Road Extension from concept to construction — and now, to completion.

Kirkman Road extension project The new raised traffic circle is aimed at easing congestion near Universal Orlando. (WFTV staff)

“This is not a project for Universal alone,” Leeming emphasized. “It’s a project for Orange County residents.”

So how does it work?

Drivers heading southbound on Kirkman Road toward Epic Universe will drive onto the elevated circle and make a direct turn into the park. Local traffic on Kirkman Road will stay on the ground level, avoiding congestion with park-goers. Northbound traffic, however, does not have direct access to the elevated circle — Epic Universe traffic will turn into the park down below.

Kirkman Road extension project The new raised traffic circle is aimed at easing congestion near Universal Orlando. (WFTV staff)

The design accounts for public transit as well.

“You also have dedicated transit lanes,” Leeming said. “Which means that buses are not stuck in traffic.”

It’s a major win for both locals and tourists. With Kirkman’s new route, drivers now have another much-needed option for north-south travel in an increasingly busy part of Orange County.

Kirkman Road extension project The new raised traffic circle is aimed at easing congestion near Universal Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Leeming has worked on dozens of highway construction projects during his career. But this one was different.

“This tops the list,” he said.

Not because of the magnitude or appeal of the elevated circle — but because of the relief for residents and the overall benefit for local traffic.

Plans are already in motion on another extension of Kirkman Road to Destination Parkway. Leeming confirmed the design work is nearly complete.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group