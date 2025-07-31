Local

Kissimmee apartment residents impacted by hole in the ground must leave by Friday

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
City of Kissimmee says residents must leave apartments compromised by massive hole in ground
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee says residents impacted by a massive hole in the ground must relocate by the end of the week.

A failing stormwater pipe caused the hole. City officials say the Kissimmee Homes apartment complex on McLaren Circle is no longer safe.

A city spokesperson said the responsibility for relocation ultimately rests with the property’s owner.

The relocation process is expected to be completed by Friday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read