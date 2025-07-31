Kissimmee apartment residents impacted by hole in the ground must leave by Friday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee says residents impacted by a massive hole in the ground must relocate by the end of the week.

A failing stormwater pipe caused the hole. City officials say the Kissimmee Homes apartment complex on McLaren Circle is no longer safe.

A city spokesperson said the responsibility for relocation ultimately rests with the property’s owner.

The relocation process is expected to be completed by Friday.

