Kissimmee eyes state funds to boost airport development, grow jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Kissimmee wants state funds to help expand its airport infrastructure to draw new business.

On March 17, city commissioners will consider supporting a resolution to seek $8 million from the State of Florida Job Growth Grant program. The grant would help it plan the Dyer-Thacker Commerce Park along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which would draw development to support the airport.

Shaun Germolus, director of aviation for the city of Kissimmee and Kissimmee Gateway Airport, told Orlando Business Journal there are multiple developments proposed.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group