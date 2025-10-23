Kissimmee launches grant program to help homeowners improve their properties

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee is helping eligible residents pay for improvements to the outside of their homes.

Tuesday evening, commissioners with the city of Kissimmee approved the new Vine Street CRA Residential Property Improvement Program.

Residents who apply for the program could be reimbursed up to $5,000 for completing certain eligible projects.

According to the city, an estimated 2,500 households in the Vine Street CRA are eligible.

The Vine Street CRA extends one-quarter mile off Vine Street (HW 192) to the north and south, and it stretches about five miles across Vine to N. Bass Road on the west and to Denn John Lane on the east.

Eligible projects include:

•Exterior painting; including preparation costs (pressure cleaning, fascia repair, etc.)

• Landscaping improvements; including new irrigation system

• Porch/deck repair or addition of new porch/deck. (Front of house only)

• Exterior lighting (installation of new lighting only, repairs not covered)

• Driveway repaving or resealing.

• Installation of new doors, awnings, and windows.

• Removal of front yard chain link fence.

The eligible projects are reimbursable in a 50/50 matching grant meaning if approved, a homeowner who applies for funding with a project that costs $10,000, could receive up to $5,000 for the project.

“50 percent of what it costs is a great value for a homeowner,” said Licensed General Contractor Eliot Grime, “Things like tearing out old plants and putting in new plants, and tearing out old fences, and things like that, I think it’ll go a long way.”

Grime has owned VE Builders for more than a decade and believes the program could encourage homeowners who have been putting off work to make a fix.

“50 percent of the money is a nice break. Painting a home for $3,000 versus $6,000 is obviously got some incentive,” said Grime.

The City of Kissimmee has allocated about $50,000 for the Vine Street Residential Property Improvement Program and will soon launch an application portal for eligible residents.

Residents need at least three quotes from contractors to have their projects reimbursed.

According to a city redevelopment planner, handy homeowners could also be reimbursed for material costs if they submit receipts along with proof of their projects.

Beatrice Beauchamp lives on Vine Street and said she’s worked hard to maintain and make improvements to her home.

The 85-year-old told Channel 9 she was excited about the program.

“I love that,” said Beauchamp, “Even if I cannot get it, but at least other people can get it.”

The city said the program’s goal is to eliminate blight, improve safety, and improve the aesthetic of the entire Vine Street Corridor.

As commercial improvements are made to Vine Street itself, a city redevelopment planner said another mission is to ensure that the residential areas just behind it are growing, too.

The city approved a similar program for homeowners in downtown Kissimmee back in April of 2024.

However, according to city officials, they’ve only received five applications from families looking to improve their downtown homes through that program.

The city says it has $100,000 available this year for the Downtown CRA Residential Property Improvement Program, where residents can also receive up to $5,000 in matching grants.

You can apply to the Residential Property Improvement Program for the Downtown CRA here.

City officials are still working to create a website for the newly approved Vine Street CRA Residential Property Improvement program.

Residents interested in applying can call the City of Kissimmee at 407-518-2544 for more information.

