Kissimmee lines up $17.3M downtown project with parking, more

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff
City of Kissimmee
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Kissimmee has plans for a new emergency operations center and parking garage downtown.

The city has put out a bid process for a firm to design a 15,000-square-foot building and 250-space parking garage.

The new structure would be on 1.3 acres next to the city’s main police station at 8 N. Stewart Avenue.

