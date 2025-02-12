Kissimmee lines up $17.3M downtown project with parking, more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Kissimmee has plans for a new emergency operations center and parking garage downtown.

The city has put out a bid process for a firm to design a 15,000-square-foot building and 250-space parking garage.

Read: Young Inventor from Winter Park Wins International Competition with Groundbreaking Idea

The new structure would be on 1.3 acres next to the city’s main police station at 8 N. Stewart Avenue.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group