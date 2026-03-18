Kissimmee mother accused of holding child down as her kids beat him at playground

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee woman is facing multiple charges, including false imprisonment, after deputies say she held down a child while her kids beat him up. The fight happened at Heritage Park Apartments off U.S.-192 in Osceola County.

Deputies say this started as a shoving match between two kids, but it went to a whole other level when some kids brought their moms to the playground.

Authorities say the situation quickly escalated after the parents arrived.

A witness told deputies Ketsy Rivera called a 10-year-old a derogatory term.

The report says the 10-year-old then started calling two moms “fat a------.”

A witness said Rivera pushed her eight- and nine-year-old children toward the 10-year-old and told them to fight him. The witness says the two children began punching the 10-year-old.

Deputies says Rivera took it even farther, grabbing the child by the shirt.

“She was actually holding him back where he could not even defend himself from the other two boys coming at him or get away from the situation,” said Capt. Kim Montes with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. “It was three against one.”

Montes says the child ended up with a swollen eye.

The report says Rivera spontaneously stated, “I didn’t hit the little boy,” before deputies ever questioned or accused her. However, deputies say she did admit to telling her sons to hit the child.

“It’s her job as a mom to come in and try and deescalate this, not ramp it up. And that’s exactly what she did here. She took it to the next level,” Montes said.

The Sheriff’s Office says the child is expected to be okay but is “traumatized” by the situation.

A judge set Rivera’s bond at $12,000.

She’s charged with causing a child to commit an act of delinquency, child abuse without great bodily harm, and false imprisonment.

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