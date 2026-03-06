Kissimmee Police Department Lieutenant turns self in to Osceola County Jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Just in the last hour, Channel 9 has confirmed that Kissimmee Police Lieutenant Lacey Santone has turned herself in to the Osceola County jail.

She had been charged with 2 accounts, including accessing the Department’s computer.

Channel 9 is working on more information on this arrest, and we’ll have more for you on Eyewitness News starting at 10 p.m.

