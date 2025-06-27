Kissimmee police search for man accused of several robberies

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police in Kissimmee are looking for a man after several recent robberies.

The Kissimmee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find Basil Maurice Williams.

Officers said Williams is linked to multiple robberies on East and West Vine Street.

Police said the robberies happened on May 29, June 9, and June 14.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Police said tips can be reported to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group