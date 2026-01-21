Kissimmee triple homicide: What court records reveal about suspect’s mental health

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Forensic experts with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office returned to the scene of a triple homicide Tuesday, collecting evidence to be handed over to the State Attorney’s Office by next Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 12:13 p.m. on Saturday inside the Indian Hill Subdivision, near Kissimmee.

Investigators say three tourists who had rented out an AirBNB in the subdivision were found shot to death.

James Puchan, 68, and Douglas Kraft, 68, and Robert Kraft, 70 were identified as the victims. They were visiting Central Florida from Ohio and Michigan.

Their families said in a joint statement they were in town to attend the Mecum Car show in Kissimmee and “were senselessly murdered” in a random act as they were outside trying to resolve an issue with their car rental.

The suspect, Ahmad Bojeh, 29, was previously found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity in 2022.

Investigators arrested Bojeh on May 15th back in 2021 after they said he shot a person and randomly shot into several cars parked at a Wawa in Kissimmee.

Lutfulla Normatov, is listed as a victim in that shooting.

He says he was inside of the Wawa and hid in a storage unit while Bojeh was captured on surveillance camera opening fire. He then went outside to find a man badly shot and his car riddled with several bullets. The man who was shot survived, and both Normatov and that man provided witness statements in the case against Bojeh . Until Bojeh’s mugshot played on the news this weekend, Normatov though Bojeh was behind bars.

He told Channel 9 he’s tried to put the trauma of that day behind him, deleting photos of his damaged car and taking a full six months to feel comfortable in public again. But Normatov said he believed this weekend’s shooting avoidable.

“He needed to get some kind of help, you know, not like a jail. He needs a specialist to talk to him, some kind medicine maybe,” said Normatov, “I’m really sad, and I feel bad for the people, innocent people.”

Former Chief Judge Belvin Perry explained that when an individual is found not guilty by reason of insanity, the court typically has two options: outpatient care or confinement at a mental health facility.

Court records reveal that Bojeh was evaluated by three doctors after his 2021 shooting incident and was deemed ineligible for involuntary hospitalization, but was required to follow a conditional release plan.

Perry pointed Channel 9 to state statutes which say, “The court shall specify the conditions of release based upon the release plan and shall direct the appropriate agencies or persons to submit periodic reports to the court regarding the defendant’s compliance with the conditions of the release and progress in treatment, with copies to all parties.”

Channel 9 previously reported those conditions included ensuring Bojeh did not have access to a gun, followed a treatment plan, and took medication prescribed by Park Place Behavioral Health Center where Bojeh was to receive outpatient services.

A status update shared by his case manager in April of 2023 said Bojeh had, “attended his psychiatric appointments and has been compliant with taking his medications as prescribed. He has acquired employment at McDonald’s and is happy with his job.”

However, Channel 9 could not find any more recent updates from his case manager in the court records.

A spokesperson for the 9th judicial circuit court told Channel 9 as part of his written conditional release plan, he was seeing a judge annually to ensure compliance with his plan.

Bojeh was last seen by a competency judge for a case review in March of 2025, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for April 2026 to ensure he was adhering to his release conditions.

Park Place Behavioral Health Center sent Channel 9 the following statement responding to our questions about Bojeh’s treatment.

“Park Place Behavioral Health Care is aware that there has been a tragic incident in our community. While confidentiality prevents us from discussing specific cases. We want to ensure the public, we will cooperate with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. Park Place Behavioral Health Care is committed to providing high quality, ethical care, and we take seriously the well-being of all who are in our care and our community.”

