Lake County Commissioners approve rezoning for 1,200-unit development near Lake Yale

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County commissioners voted to re-zone land near Lake Yale for a new development featuring more than 1,000 single-family homes, apartments and retail space.

The project in Eustis stretches from County Road 452 to the lakefront.

The development area is currently surrounded by citrus farms. The commission approved the re-zoning following a public meeting where residents and officials discussed the scale of the community and its potential impact on local infrastructure.

Residents raised concerns regarding traffic during the commission meeting

Anthony Sabatini serves as the Lake County commissioner for District One.

During the meeting, Sabatini spoke against the re-zoning, comparing the density of the county to neighboring regions and the town of Howey-in-the-Hills.

“Lake County does not need another city we have 14 cities Marion County has three for comparison,” Sabatini said. “If this project goes through it will have twice the population of Howey-in-the-Hills!”

Leslie Campione is the District four commissioner and chairwoman for Lake County.

She addressed the legal implications of the vote, “They have the right to 1,200 units on this property... if we say no they can sue us we just got sued three months ago for a rezoning we denied,”

