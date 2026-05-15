Lake County man accused of stealing fire department truck from airport

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man faces three felony charges following his arrest Wednesday for allegedly stealing a fire department pickup truck from Leesburg Airport.

Police identified the man as Thomas Sisson.

Authorities said Sisson snuck into the airport before taking the vehicle.

He reportedly stopped driving the truck after becoming lost.

This arrest happened around one week after Sisson was released from jail for a prior incident involving the theft of beer from a gas station, reports show.

The specific charges against him include felony burglary and airport trespassing.

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