Lake County mother expected to plead guilty in death of 10-year-old son

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County mother is expected to take a plea deal on Wednesday after the horrible killing of her 10-year-old son.

Kimberley Mills is expected to change her plea on Wednesday from not guilty to guilty in connection with the death of her 10-year-old son, Xavier Mills.

This plea deal may involve life imprisonment instead of the death penalty, which was filed by the state following the brutal nature of the crime.

Mills was arrested in February of last year along with her boyfriend, André Walker.

Reports indicate that Xavier was allegedly tied to a ladder and had 10-pound weights dropped onto his stomach as a form of punishment.

The state deemed this crime one of the most heinous acts against a vulnerable victim.

In April, the state filed for the death penalty due to the severity of the case.

Mills has maintained her not-guilty plea for nearly a year, but her attorney filed notice last month, signaling a change.

Family members of Mills indicated that she may be offered life in prison instead of facing the death penalty, adding that this arrangement could prevent Xavier’s younger brother from needing to testify.

If Mills pleads guilty on Wednesday, it will not conclude the legal proceedings; her boyfriend, Walker, has not been offered the same deal and still faces potential death penalty charges.

This raises questions about whether Mills will testify against Walker in his ongoing case.

