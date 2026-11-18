TAVARES, Fla. — A festival started by a Mount Dora nurse who discovered pottery during the pandemic will return to Far Reach Ranch on Dec. 6.

The Lake County Plant & Pottery Festival will feature more than 40 vendors, including independent pottery artists and specialty plant sellers from across Central Florida.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1255 S. Dora Blvd. in Tavares. Admission and parking are free.

Lake County Pottery flyer A festival started by a Mount Dora nurse who discovered pottery during the pandemic will return to Far Reach Ranch on Dec. 6. The Lake County Plant & Pottery Festival will feature more than 40 vendors, including independent pottery artists and specialty plant sellers from across Central Florida. The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1255 S. Dora Blvd. in Tavares. Admission and parking are free.

Plants, pottery and live demonstrations

Visitors can browse culinary herbs, bromeliads, exotic fruit trees and orchids, along with handmade mugs, bowls, decorative pottery and holiday ornaments.

Live pottery demonstrations will give visitors a chance to watch artists work. Food trucks, craft coffee, beer and wine will be available, with a DJ playing holiday records.

Organizers say this will be the festival’s fifth show.

A pandemic hobby grows into a festival

Victoria Sauter A festival started by a Mount Dora nurse who discovered pottery during the pandemic will return to Far Reach Ranch on Dec. 6. The Lake County Plant & Pottery Festival will feature more than 40 vendors, including independent pottery artists and specialty plant sellers from across Central Florida. The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1255 S. Dora Blvd. in Tavares. Admission and parking are free.

Victoria Sauter, a lactation nurse and mother of three, began making pottery during the pandemic. Six months later, she had a kiln installed in her garage and started Moon Flower Art Studio, according to organizers.

She later teamed up with friends at Far Reach Ranch to create the festival.

“Plants and pottery are a pretty big part of my life, so bringing them together felt natural,” Sauter said. “I wanted it to be the kind of event I’d enjoy, with good music, delicious food, a drink to sip and time to wander. And there’s something special about buying a mug from the person who made it. You get to hear a little of their story, and you think of them over your morning coffee.”

Event updates and future dates will be shared on Instagram and Facebook under @plantandpotteryfest.

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