Lake County prepares for fallen deputy’s funeral 1 week after deadly ambush

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — After a harrowing week, the Lake County community sets to lay Master Deputy Bradley Link to rest Saturday.

The deputy was tragically killed Friday in a violent ambush attack at a home in Eustis.

“Deputy Link wasn’t even supposed to be there. He was working a detail up in the forest. He wasn’t even a part of the road patrol unit. [He] heard the call go out, and he went to assist,” said Lieutenant John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Link was one of several who entered the home before being ambushed by suspects Julie Sulpizio, her husband, Michael Sulpizio, and two adult daughters.

Lake County Deputy Stefano Gargano and Deputy Harold Howell were both injured in the violent attack.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said Gargano had undergone several surgeries and was still in the hospital. Meanwhile, Howell has been recovering at home since his release from the hospital.

Less than 48 hours following the deadly shooting, the event has left the community in shock, sparked grief, and the start of community vigils.

Saturday, the Lake County community will mourn the fallen deputy at the Real Life Christian Church, Clermont Campus, at 11 a.m.

The funeral will be live-streamed for people to watch at home.

