Lake County School District cautions students against walking out to protest

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County School District is warning students about disciplinary consequences, including potential 10-day suspensions, for walking off campus to protest immigration enforcement.

District officials stated that causing a disruption on campus is classified as a Level Four infraction under the Code of Student Conduct.

This warning comes as students in the region organize demonstrations against immigration enforcement measures.

The warning follows a protest that occurred on Wednesday in Leesburg. During that demonstration, some students walked off campus and later refused to return to school grounds.

District officials did not specify the number of students involved in that incident.

“We cannot discuss individual students or specific consequences for participation in the walk-out,” the Lake County School District said in the statement. “However, our Code of Student Conduct states that causing a disruption on campus is a Level Four infraction and students who commit a Level Four infraction may be suspended for up to 10 days.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group