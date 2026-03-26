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Lake County woman arrested for scamming family in jail release fraud

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Tavares Police Department Tavares Police Department (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

TAVARES, Fla. — A Lake County woman faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly scamming a family out of $750 by posing as a jail employee.

The Tavares Police Department arrested Keyanna Williams on counts of theft, fraud, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

TPD says Williams convinced the family that she could secure the release of their son from jail in exchange for cash.

The family provided the funds before growing suspicious of the arrangement when the suspect requested additional money.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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