Attempted murder suspect arrested in Lady Lake stabbing

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Lady Lake Police state that 42-year-old William Tyler Warren has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery following a stabbing Friday near Veterans Memorial Park in The Villages.

Police report that the altercation occurred around 8 p.m. in a parking lot on Paige Place, involving a 37-year-old female acquaintance and resulting in a 39-year-old man suffering life-threatening injuries.

Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt commended the agency’s coordination after the arrest. “This was a violent incident that left the victim with serious injuries,” Hunt said.

The victim was first treated at UF Health Spanish Plains in Sumter County before being airlifted to UF Health Shands in Gainesville for surgery, from which he survived.

Investigators found that Warren recently relocated from Georgia to Turnberry Lane in Orange Blossom Gardens. He moved to the area with the 37-year-old woman involved in the altercation.

Authorities later contacted her and discovered she had a warrant from Georgia, which resulted in her arrest.

“Our officers and detectives moved quickly to investigate and worked with law enforcement partners to find the suspect. We are committed to holding responsible for violent crimes accountable and ensuring community safety.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

