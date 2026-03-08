Eustis City Commission names Rick Gierok interim city manager

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Eustis City Commission unanimously appointed Rick Gierok to serve as interim city manager during a meeting on Thursday, March 5. Gierok assumed the acting city manager role immediately after the session concluded.

Gierok has 15 years of experience with the city, including his current role as engineering and capital projects director and, previously, as public works director.

Gierok fills the vacancy created by Tom Carrino, who submitted his resignation in December 2025.

The city is initiating a formal search for a permanent manager to lead the municipal government, with the help of a professional consulting firm to recruit qualified candidates.

The city manager position will be posted on the official Eustis website in the upcoming weeks.

