Eustis man arrested after teen reports attempted abduction caught on camera

EUSTIS, Fla. — A Eustis man is in custody after police say an indecent encounter with a local teenager was caught on surveillance video. Investigators said the arrest came together quickly thanks to a tip from the public and police work that led to a photo lineup on the same day as the incident.

Channel 9 was the only news station there when police brought Gregory Lockwood, 55, to the Eustis Police Department.

The incident that landed him in police custody happened Saturday near South Grove Street and East Pinehurst Boulevard. That’s where a 17-year-old girl reported being approached by a man driving a white SUV.

According to investigators, the man initially asked her where he could get a drink before making what police described as an indecent offer.

The teen told officers the man offered her $300 to get into his vehicle and go somewhere where they would have fun together.

When she refused, police say the encounter escalated.

“He grabbed her arm,” said Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri. ”She pulled away. She was able to get away.”

Surveillance video obtained by Channel 9 from a nearby business shows a white SUV doubling back toward the teen, a brief interaction, and the moment the teen backs away after police say the suspect grabbed her arm through the driver’s side window.

The teen then ran to a nearby store for help and used the cashier’s phone to call her mother.

A nearby resident, Austin Greiner, said the situation could have ended far worse.

“I’m grateful for that person to be there and that nothing further happened because that’s a scary moment,” Greiner said.

About 40 minutes later, investigators say license-plate recognition cameras, known as Flock cameras, flagged an SUV matching the suspect’s vehicle. Police say they identified the registered owner and obtained a photo that “somewhat” matched the teen’s description.

That photo was placed into a lineup, and police say the teen positively identified Lockwood.

When Channel 9 asked Lockwood, as he was being escorted into police headquarters, whether he put his hands on the teen or tried to abduct her, he responded, “No, I didn’t…”

Lockwood is now facing charges of attempted abduction and battery on a minor.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group