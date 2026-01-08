Eustis man charged with attempted kidnapping gets bond; police seek possible other victims

EUSTIS, Fla. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a 17-year-old girl in Eustis was issued a bond Wednesday, less than a day after police arrested him in a case the police chief says raises concerns about potential additional victims.

Gregory Lockwood, 55, was given a $501,000 bond during his first appearance on Wednesday morning. He remained in custody Wednesday Night.

As the case moves forward, Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri is asking if anyone else may have had a similar encounter with Lockwood.

“We got this guy off the streets,” said Capri. “Hopefully, there are no other victims, and this didn’t happen to anybody else, but we’re putting it out there in case anyone has any similar incidents.”

Police say the interaction that led to Lockwood’s arrest was captured on surveillance video. The teen told police that Lockwood offered her $300 to get into his car and then tried to grab her when she refused.

“It’s very serious, very scary when you think about it,” said Capri. “There are individuals out here that prey on children, and that’s a problem we have zero tolerance for.”

According to police, the victim’s description of the suspect, along with surveillance cameras, license plate tag readers, and a tip from the public, led officers to Lockwood.

When officers followed up on the tip, they say they knocked on a front door, and Lockwood attempted to leave out through the back of the home, but an officer was waiting.

In the arrest report, police say Lockwood admitted he thought the girl was attractive and asked her where he could get a drink, but denied knowing she was a child. He also denied touching her.

Police say the teen was not physically injured and was able to identify her alleged assailant, a key factor in the arrest.

“I’m just glad she’s okay,” said Capri. “That’s the most important thing. She’s okay, she’s not injured at all, and she was able to identify her assailant, which is huge.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group