Ferndale Preserve project prompts Lake Apopka boat ramp shutdown

MONTVERDE, Fla. — The Lake Apopka West Shore Boat Ramp in Montverde will be temporarily closed from July 13 to July 17. This is due to the transportation of construction materials and equipment to Ferndale Preserve.

The Ferndale Preserve project will feature a brand-new observation tower, a fishing pier, and a launch area for kayaks and canoes, making it an inviting destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Anglers in Central Florida are advised to utilize the McDonald Canal Boat Ramp as an alternative for launching and retrieving boats on Lake Apopka.

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