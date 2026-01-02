Lake Apopka West Shore Boat Ramp in Montverde temporarily closes

MONTVERDE, Fla. — The Lake Apopka West Shore Boat Ramp in Montverde will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on January 9 to 10:00 p.m. on January 18 due to construction work at the nearby Ferndale Preserve.

During the closure, the ramp will transport materials and equipment to the Ferndale Preserve project, which includes a new observation tower, fishing pier, and kayak/canoe launch area.

The Lake Apopka West Shore Boat Ramp is located at 17710 Broad St., Montverde. You can see its location on the map below.

The McDonald Canal Boat Ramp located at 24600 County Road 448A in Mount Dora provides an alternative spot for boat launching and retrieval for visitors to Lake Apopka. For more details, contact the Lake County Office of Parks & Trails at 352-253-4950.

