Lake County Animal Shelter launches ‘Adopt Your Lucky Charm’ campaign

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter is hosting a month-long adoption campaign called “Adopt Your Lucky Charm” to encourage residents to provide permanent homes for sheltered pets.

In March, dog adoption fees are reduced to $17. For cat adopters, there’s a special offer: one cat can be adopted for $7, and the second cat’s adoption fee is waived under a buy-one-get-one-free promotion.

The campaign aims to assist more animals in finding loving homes while promoting adoption as the community’s preferred option. By reducing fees, shelter officials hope that families will prioritize choosing the right pet and building a lasting relationship.

Whitney Boylston, the director of the Lake County Animal Shelter, highlighted that the campaign emphasizes the transformative effect of giving animals a second chance.

“Every pet in our shelter is hoping to be lucky enough to become a part of a forever family,” Boylston said. “Adoption changes lives, not just for the animals, but for the families who bring them home. When you choose adoption, you’re giving a pet a second chance and opening the door for us to help even more animals in need.”

The shelter will carry on with the “Adopt Your Lucky Charm” campaign until the end of March.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group