Leesburg city commissioners announce the mayor for 2026

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg city commissioners have chosen District One Commissioner Allyson Berry to be the mayor in 2026. During a ceremony, outgoing mayor Alan Reisman introduced Berry as the upcoming mayor of Leesburg, expressing trust in her ability to lead.

Commissioner Jay Connell nominated Berry for the position, which District Four Commissioner Mike Pederson seconded.

Berry, a native of Leesburg, formerly served as District One Commissioner.

Connell, who nominated Berry, expressed his belief in her ability to lead the city, stating, “Allyson has the vision and dedication needed for this role.” Pederson supported this nomination, highlighting Berry’s community engagement.

Reisman delivered remarks highlighting Berry’s achievements and her potential to guide Leesburg’s future development.

Reisman said, “I am confident she will move our city in a positive direction.”

