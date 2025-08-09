Man sought by Tavares police in child sexual battery case

TAVARES, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a 30-year-old who is wanted for capital sexual battery involving a victim under 12 years old.

The investigation into Orlando De La Rosa Jimenez began earlier this week, and multiple agencies, including federal authorities, are involved in the search. Jimenez is known to frequent Tavares and could have ties to other cities in the area.

The Tavares Police Department has shared multiple photos of Jimenez to assist in the search. These include a 2022 mugshot from Seminole County related to a previous DUI arrest, along with more recent images showing Jimenez with longer hair.

Authorities warn the public not to approach Jimenez if seen and to call 911 right away. This warning is because of the serious charges he faces.

Law enforcement agencies are persisting in their search for Jimenez, coordinating efforts to find him. The public is urged to stay alert and report any sightings to the authorities.

