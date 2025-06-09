Motorcyclist in Lake County dies in afternoon crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist lost his life in a collision with a pickup truck in Lake County on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened around noon on State Road 33 and Pine Island Road in Groveland, which can be viewed on the map below.

A cash report states a Yamaha motorcycle and a Ford F-250 were both traveling south on S.R. 33, approaching Pine Island Road.

Troopers said the motorcyclist began passing traffic in a no-passing zone when the pickup truck turned left to head east on Pine Island Road. The motorcycle’s front end hit the pickup truck’s left side.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 63-year-old woman driving the pickup truck was taken to South Lake Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said there is a roadblock for both directions on S.R. 33 and Pine Island Road.

The crash remains under investigation with FHP and Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

