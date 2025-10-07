Mount Dora Police arrest three, seize firearms and drugs after traffic stop

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora Police arrested three individuals and seized multiple firearms and drugs following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 441.

The stop began after officers saw bicyclists without proper lights, violating Florida law.

Mount Dora Police seized multiple firearms and drugs Mount Dora Police arrested three individuals and seized multiple firearms and drugs following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 441. (Mount Dora Police Department/Mount Dora Police Department)

The investigation uncovered methamphetamine, THC concentrate, fentanyl, and several firearms, including unserialized, 3D-printed handguns and extra ammunition.

The suspects were arrested on various charges, including drug possession and firearm offenses.

The charges include possession of methamphetamine, THC, fentanyl, intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, felon with a firearm and ammo, firearm during a felony, resisting an officer without violence, and introducing contraband into a detention facility.

The Unserialized Delta Shift of the Mount Dora Police Department was recognized for their proactive efforts and teamwork in safely resolving the incident.

