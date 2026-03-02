One dead in Lakeland mobile home fire, second occupant escapes safely

LAKELAND, Fla. — One adult died following a mobile home fire Sunday night on Pine Ridge Drive in Lakeland. The Lakeland Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 9:45 p.m. on March 1.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire in the carport area. With reports suggesting two victims could be trapped inside, they quickly initiated suppression and search efforts.

During the initial search, crews found one adult victim dead in the carport. Firefighters kept searching because reports indicated that a second occupant was missing.

After conducting a secondary search, the Lakeland Fire Department confirmed there were no additional victims inside the home. Authorities established that the second occupant had evacuated the residence safely before firefighters arrived.

Fire Chief Douglas Riley described the scene as tough for responding crews. “Our firefighters arrived to challenging fire conditions and immediately began suppression and search operations,” Riley said. “Despite their efforts, one life was lost. We are thankful the second occupant was able to escape safely.”

Riley recognized the emotional toll the incident had on the community and the victim’s family. “Any loss of life is tragic and we understand how deeply this loss affects the family and others connected to them,” he said.

The fire was brought under control and remains under investigation.

