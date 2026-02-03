Police hunt man who allegedly stabbed someone at Ferran Park in downtown Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Eustis Police Department is investigating a stabbing at Ferran Park in downtown Eustis that occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Police Chief of the Eustis Department confirmed in a press conference that the victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries during the incident. Officers also confirmed that they searched the scene on Bay Street for evidence following the report.

The Eustis Police Department warns the public not to approach the individual in the released image, as authorities say the person of interest is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the person of interest or the stabbing incident is asked to contact the Eustis Police Department at (352) 483-5400.

Individuals who see the subject are encouraged to call 911.

