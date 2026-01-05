Police seek assistance after attempted abduction in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. — On Saturday, Jan. 3, a Nissan SUV was suspected to have been involved in a possible attempted abduction near East Pinehurst Blvd. and South Grove Street in Eustis at 3:30 p.m.

Police report that the incident started when a vehicle approached the victim, who was walking in the area. The driver initially talked to the victim about good places to get drinks, then offered $300 to get into the vehicle.

The victim refused the offer, which upset the driver and led the victim to run away on foot. The driver is described as a white male with short white hair, wearing a blue shirt and glasses, possibly between the ages of 20 and 60.

The Eustis Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 352-483-5400.

