Police warn of arrests and fines for illegal e-bike street takeovers in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont Police Department Chief John Graczyk issued a warning Friday about planned “street takeover” events involving electric bikes on downtown streets. Participants in these coordinated gatherings face arrest, criminal citations, and bike impoundment.

Florida law permits responsible e-bike use, but blocking traffic or ignoring controls at events is illegal. E-bike operators must follow the same traffic rules, including obeying signals and yielding to pedestrians.

This includes blocking intersections, riding against traffic flow, and fleeing from law enforcement. Participants may also face charges for operating unregistered or street-legal motorized bikes on public roads.

Graczyk said that the department is actively working to address the behavior. “Anyone who chooses to participate in an electric bike street takeover in our downtown area is being put on notice that they may be arrested, cited and have their bike impounded if they violate Florida traffic laws,” Graczyk said.

Criminal charges can also result in mandatory court appearances and fines.

Florida statutes also cover those coordinating events, including social media organizers and spectators. Law prohibits blocking traffic during stunts, racing, or similar activities on roads and parking areas.

“Coordinated events that block traffic, ignore traffic controls and endanger others will not be tolerated,” Graczyk said.

The department is specifically urging parents and guardians to speak with their children about the risks of riding in groups on busy streets.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group