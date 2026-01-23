Lake Mary man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges, detectives say

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A man in Lake Mary is facing charges related to child sexual abuse materials, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Taylor Staats was arrested on Thursday, following an investigation that began on Sept. 18, 2025.

Court records show Staats was charged with possession of child pornography and tampering with evidence.

Detectives said the investigations started after an online operation focused on offenders sharing child sexual abuse material.

Officials said eight files were downloaded from the suspect device, which was determined to be associated with child sexual abuse material.

Two of these files included explicit videos involving prepubescent children, according to a report.

Investigators said a search warrant was executed at Staats’ residence on Thursday, and law enforcement recovered Staats’ cellphone and a partially destroyed laptop, which showed signs of being intentionally damaged to destroy evidence.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group