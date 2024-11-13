Local

Lanes are blocked after I-4 fatal crash in Seminole County

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

FHP: Fatal crash impacts I-4 traffic in Sanford Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred on I-4 eastbound at mile marker 102 in Sanford, Seminole County.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are on-scene at a fatal crash on Interstate 4 eastbound.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:19 p.m. on I-4 eastbound at mile marker 102 in Seminole County.

Investigators said the crash involved a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Troopers said one occupant was pronounced dead on-scene.

There is currently a roadblock for the eastbound lanes on I-4 at mile marker 102.

Traffic is being diverted off onto State Road 46 and State Road 417.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

