Lanes reopen after car chase and standoff shut parts of A1A in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are in custody following a vehicle pursuit and a tactical standoff that shut down sections of A1A in Flagler Beach on Monday morning.

Deputies reported using Stop Sticks to disable the fleeing vehicle before deploying specialized tools to extract the occupants, who refused to exit the car. By 10:40 a.m. Monday, all lanes of A1A and North Central Avenue were reopened to traffic.

The incident started Monday morning when deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report. Deputies reported that the vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop, leading deputies to deploy Stop Sticks

Deputies report that the deployment was successful, and the vehicle was disabled on A1A.

After the vehicle stopped, two occupants refused to get out and stayed non-compliant. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office sent in SWAT, Crisis Negotiations, Drone, and K-9 Units.

The operation caused multiple road closures in Flagler Beach, including the closure of A1A in both directions between 14th Street North and North 16th Street.

