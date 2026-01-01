Large dump truck falls into Florida canal during seawall work

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Residents in a Cape Coral neighborhood were shocked to see a large dump truck in the canal behind their homes.

According to an employee of the company that owns the truck, the incident occurred when the vehicle was working near the seawall.

The driver attempted to brake, but a malfunction in the compressed air system resulted in the truck falling into the water.

Three tow trucks were deployed to successfully retrieve the dump truck from the canal.

