‘Oh, my lordy’: Large gator interrupts pizza delivery inside Florida senior community

BRADENTON, Fla. — A pizza delivery in Bradenton took a wild turn thanks to an unexpected customer.

Officers responded to a call about an eight-foot alligator roaming a 55-plus community just as a pizza delivery driver pulled up.

The driver wasn’t taking any chances, so an officer stepped in to ensure the pizza made it to the customer.

Trappers later removed the gator from the community.

