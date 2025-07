ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The precautionary boil water advisory for the State Road 535 area of Orange County has been lifted.

This week’s advisory was in response to a water main break near County Road 535 and Winter Garden Vineland Road. The break has since been repaired.

The advisory was a precautionary measure, as there was no evidence of contamination.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group