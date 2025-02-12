Local

At least 3 hurt after possible tornado touches down in Florida Panhandle

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

PENSACOLA, Fla. — At least three people are hurt after a devastating storm in part of the panhandle.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

First responders in Pensacola searched through the damaged buildings of an industrial park on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is working to determine if it was caused by a tornado.

Read: Woman who owns cleaning company accused of selling stolen property in Port Orange

Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read