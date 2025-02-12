At least 3 hurt after possible tornado touches down in Florida Panhandle

PENSACOLA, Fla. — At least three people are hurt after a devastating storm in part of the panhandle.

First responders in Pensacola searched through the damaged buildings of an industrial park on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is working to determine if it was caused by a tornado.

Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

