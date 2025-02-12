Woman who owns cleaning company accused of selling stolen property in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The owner of a cleaning company is facing charges of grand theft, fraud, and dealing with stolen property.

33-year-old Catherine Schulz was arrested after a customer reported items missing from her home.

That included jewelry valued at over $18,000.

Detectives tracked down a video of Schulz selling the items at a pawn shop in Port Orange.

Schulz is facing grand theft charges.

