    By: Sarah Wilson

    LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg High School was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after an anonymous complaint came in reporting that an armed person was possibly on or near campus, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said they conducted a thorough search of the school and found no evidence of a weapon or a suspect matching the description. As of 8:55 a.m., they said the lockdown would be lifted shortly.

    Deputies said they are taking all steps necessary to ensure campus safety and will remain on campus for the remainder of the day.

    The Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the lockdown at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The department also released the following statement:

    "The Lake County Sheriff’s Office along with the Leesburg Police Department is conducting a methodical search on the campus of Leesburg High School. A tip was received that a student possibly has a firearm on or near the campus. The school is currently on lockdown as this allegation is being investigated.  As always we take every threat seriously to make sure our students are safe. I will update everyone with the outcome of the investigation."

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

