Leesburg man arrested 8 months after deadly shooting, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. — A Leesburg man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that happened last year, according to police.

Officers said 22-year-old Neville Muirhead Jr. is the suspected killer of 20-year-old James Jordan last July.

Jordon was found shot to death in front of a home in the 2200 block of Aitkin Loop.

Leesburg police said a warrant was issued for Muirhead’s arrest after an extensive investigation.

Muirhead was arrested on Tuesday.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no other details were released by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121, or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group