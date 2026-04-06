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Leesburg residents invited to free tree event

250 free trees up for grabs in Leesburg. Here’s what you need to know.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Leesburg residents invited to free tree event
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

LEESBURG, Fla. — The City of Leesburg will hold a tree giveaway on April 18 to celebrate Arbor Day.

In partnership with Cherrylake, Inc. and Leesburg in Bloom, the city will distribute 250 one-gallon bald cypress trees to residents at Ski Beach Park.

The event supports Leesburg’s goal of achieving 25 years of Tree City USA certification.

The city has been a member of the Arbor Day Foundation program for 24 years, which recognizes communities for their commitment to urban forestry and green space management.

Distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until all trees have been claimed.

Residents can access the drive-thru service by entering the park through the main gate at 201 Lake Harris Drive and following the path to the cul-de-sac on the south end near the volleyball courts.

The trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

City officials have established a limit of one tree per vehicle and trees cannot be reserved in advance.

The bald cypress is a fast-growing deciduous conifer native to Florida.

The species typically reaches heights of 40 to 50 feet over a period of 15 to 25 years.

While it is a conifer, the tree loses its needles in the fall after the foliage turns an orange-red color.

The species is noted for being low-maintenance and highly adaptable to various environments.

It can thrive in wet, swampy areas as well as well-drained, dry landscapes, particularly in USDA Zones five-10.

Residents seeking more information about the Arbor Day event can contact the Leesburg Public Works Department at 352-435-9442.

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