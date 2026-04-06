Leesburg residents invited to free tree event

LEESBURG, Fla. — The City of Leesburg will hold a tree giveaway on April 18 to celebrate Arbor Day.

In partnership with Cherrylake, Inc. and Leesburg in Bloom, the city will distribute 250 one-gallon bald cypress trees to residents at Ski Beach Park.

The event supports Leesburg’s goal of achieving 25 years of Tree City USA certification.

The city has been a member of the Arbor Day Foundation program for 24 years, which recognizes communities for their commitment to urban forestry and green space management.

Distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until all trees have been claimed.

Residents can access the drive-thru service by entering the park through the main gate at 201 Lake Harris Drive and following the path to the cul-de-sac on the south end near the volleyball courts.

The trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

City officials have established a limit of one tree per vehicle and trees cannot be reserved in advance.

The bald cypress is a fast-growing deciduous conifer native to Florida.

The species typically reaches heights of 40 to 50 feet over a period of 15 to 25 years.

While it is a conifer, the tree loses its needles in the fall after the foliage turns an orange-red color.

The species is noted for being low-maintenance and highly adaptable to various environments.

It can thrive in wet, swampy areas as well as well-drained, dry landscapes, particularly in USDA Zones five-10.

Residents seeking more information about the Arbor Day event can contact the Leesburg Public Works Department at 352-435-9442.

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