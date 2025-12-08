Legoland Florida announces new ‘Galacticoaster’ opening date

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida announced the opening of its first indoor, space-themed ride, Galacticoaster.

The new attraction is set to debut on Feb. 27.

The announcement was made during a festive holiday event at the park, which featured a 30-foot LEGO tree and a dazzling drone display.

Guests at the event were treated to a spectacular light show, enhancing the festive atmosphere and building excitement for the new ride.

