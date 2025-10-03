Leu Gardens seeks feedback on plans for major expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders in charge of Orlando’s Leu Gardens are seeking feedback on some major plans.

Leu Gardens is holding a meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 to talk about planning for future projects.

Officials are considering several developments for Leu Gardens, including a new visitor center, a children’s garden, and additional parking facilities.

The meeting aims to gather community feedback on these proposals.

Leu Gardens is a public garden located in Orlando, known for its scenic landscapes and diverse plant collections.

The proposed projects are part of an effort to enhance visitor experience and accommodate growing attendance.

The new visitor center is expected to provide improved amenities and information for guests, while the children’s garden will offer educational opportunities for younger visitors.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group