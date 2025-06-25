Lightning strikes tiki hut on Florida beach, injuring 4 women

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Four Kentucky tourists are recovering after a lightning strike hit a tiki hut at a resort on Marco Island.

The incident occurred as a storm rolled in.

The group of friends had taken shelter under the tiki hut moments before the lightning struck.

The lightning strike knocked all four women unconscious.

They were treated for minor injuries and said they are grateful to be okay.

Despite the terrifying experience, they have decided to commemorate the event by getting matching lightning bolt tattoos.

