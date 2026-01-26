Local attractions bracing for drop in temperature

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Theme Park Capital of the World is bracing for this week’s cold temperatures.

Volcano Bay will be closed until Friday because of the cold weather heading our way. Aquatica Orlando and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon remain open for now.

For Gatorland, that really means operating business as usual.

“They’re just going to hunker down as long as the sun comes out; they can get some sun over the week,” Brandon Fisher, Gatorland’s Gator Expert, said. “As far as guests coming to the park, we’re open 24/7 rain or shine, snow or cold, whatever it may do here.”

While Fisher said attendance could drop due to the cold, he also said it could remain steady.

“Sometimes attendance is a little lower because of the cold, sometimes it’s a beautiful cold day and people want to be out!” Fisher said.

The same goes for Fun Spot. Its marketing director told Channel 9:

“We are pleased to see the sunny skies forecasted for this week, and while cooler, daytime highs of 50s to low 60s traditionally do not dissuade guests from visiting. We anticipate a slight downturn in attendance this week and look forward to warmer weather returning by the weekend.”

For visitors like Bobby White, he said, doing anything in Central Florida beats the current conditions in his home state of Michigan.

“It’s negative 17 at home right now,” White said. “Disney Springs is always a great place to go and there’s stuff to do inside.”

Gatorland said it is also preparing for the drop in temperatures by running its wells and making sure the pipes are secure to keep the water comfortable for the gators.

