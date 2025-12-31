Local bars unite as New Year’s Eve Orange Ball Drop returns to Thornton Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s iconic Orange Ball Drop is set to return to Thornton Park for New Year’s Eve festivities.

Thornton Park is embracing its role as a walkable, welcoming alternative to the busier nightlife districts.

The local bar owners, united in their efforts, hope that this new location becomes a long-term home for the Orange Ball Drop tradition.

The Orlando Police Department announced that it will close Orange Avenue and implement extra patrols as well as DUI teams to ensure safety during the celebrations.

These measures are part of a broader effort to manage crowds and maintain order during the festivities in the neighborhood.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group