Local boat captain says a solar light on jetty could prevent boat crashes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The operator of a boat that crashed off Jetty Park remains hospitalized. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says a total of 7 people were on the boat, 6 of them were ejected and received medical care for their injuries.

A local boat captain says crashes happen because many boat operators can’t see the jetty sticking out, especially at night. Captain Greg Rapp says he wasn’t surprised when he saw emergency crews out after the boat crashed into the jetty. “It’s a bit deceiving. It’s so relaxed. Nothing’s going to go wrong and then wham factor hits you.”

The damaged boat was pulled out of the water Sunday night. Rapp says, “Some ambulances and cops over there at Jetty Park. Was like somebody hit the jetty again. Like I said, it’s not uncommon.”

He says boaters hit the jetty at least 2 times a year because at times it’s hard to see. “If it’s really calm and its high tide you can’t see any white water hitting the jetty. Then you add that fact that there’s dredge ships that have a lot of lighting, so it almost blinds you.”

According to FWC, the cause of the boat crash is still under investigation.

Capt. Rapp has a simple solution to make it easier to see the jetty. “Put some kind of solar little kind of lighting. Like right on the tip of the jetty. Whatever it would cost, wouldn’t be much. Possibly saving some lives or serious injury.”

We asked the U.S. Coast Guard at Port Canaveral about installing a solar light; they say they’re working on our request.

Some fishermen like Jack Merchant say boaters try to avoid getting close to the jetty altogether. “Everybody pretty much stays to the middle. We don’t see them getting too close to the rocks like that.”

Capt. Rapp says taking it slow can also prevent crashes from occurring. “I’ve navigated that inlet thousands of times and still when I get close to it I pull the boat speed back 10 knots.”

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group