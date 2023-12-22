Local realtor partners with New Smyrna Beach leaders to solve development issues

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A partnership between a local realtor and the city of New Smyrna Beach could help solve parking issues, add more condos, shops and restaurants to Flagler Avenue.

The development would go on the corner of Flagler Avenue and Cooper Street and could transform the area by 2028.

Local realtor Ignacio Barsottelli said his parking garages won’t be big blocks of concrete like you see in other cities. Instead, they’ll be hidden below the townhomes.

“New Smyrna Beach is Victorian style, conserving a 1909 house for us is a privilege and we have to be very conscious about how we manage that privilege,” said Barsottelli.

City leaders still have to decide if they want to lease or sell the public lot on Jessamine Avenue to Barsottelli.

Commissioners have heard some pushback from residents about the size of the project, but one pointed out because Barsottelli owns the land next door, the city’s involvement is limited.

“Some of the things on social media have been well the city shouldn’t allow this to happen. Well it’s not really whether we are allowing it. It’s probably going to happen anyway,” said Randy Hartman.

If the city annexes both lots, Barsottelli said there will be space for more than 100 vehicles.

“The best way to optimize this town is when the public and private sectors come together,” said Barsottelli.

