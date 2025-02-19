Local sheriff’s office adds technology to identify inmates through their eyes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced it is utilizing the Inmate Recognition and Identification System, or I.R.I.S., at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

I.R.I.S. uses advanced biometric technology to capture over 265 characteristics of the human eye, which are unique to every individual.

This will create a biometric template that is significantly more accurate than other identification methods like fingerprinting, facial recognition, and palm scanning.

I.R.I.S. (WFTV)

I.R.I.S. can accurately distinguish between individuals, even those who resemble each other, such as identical twins, or share the same name, virtually eliminating the risk that the wrong person is listed as arrested or the wrong inmate is accidentally released.

“The implementation of I.R.I.S. aligns with our commitment to using the best available tools to apprehend criminals,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We believe this system will be an invaluable resource in our efforts to identify criminals who may provide a false name. This technology is the ‘new fingerprint technology’ and is already being used by the FBI. Dirtbags, be aware. We have another tool to identify you and capture you!”

I.R.I.S. is available through a partnership between the National Sheriffs’ Association and BI2 Technologies.

The equipment was provided to FCSO at no cost to taxpayers.

